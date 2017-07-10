Police officer appears before magistrates over sexual assault charges

A police officer accused of sexual assault has appeared before magistrates in Northampton.

Jason Farquhar, 43, is charged with three allegations of sexual assault, nine of misconduct in public office, one of intending to pervert the course of justice and one of unauthorised computer use.

The Northamptonshire constable entered not guilty pleas to all the charges during a hearing on Monday and will reappear before a Crown Court judge on August 9, police said.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2013 and October 2016.

Farquhar, who is currently suspended from duty, was released on unconditional bail.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.