Police officer cleared of raping girl on duty is sacked for gross misconduct

A police officer cleared of raping a 17-year-old girl while on duty has been sacked for gross misconduct.

Pc Declan Gabriel was dismissed without notice on Friday after a fast-tracked misconduct hearing chaired by Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Simon Edens.

Gabriel, 28, failed to appear at the hearing, which considered statements made by the officer during a trial at Northampton Crown Court in February.

Jurors acquitted Gabriel of rape and two counts of sexual assault after he denied the offences and a count of misconduct in a public office.

In a statement issued after Gabriel's dismissal, Northamptonshire Police said the officer had been tasked with taking the teenager to a place of safety, but instead asked her about her relationship with her boyfriend.

He then drove to a secluded lay-by, where he claimed the teenager had touched him inappropriately after he unzipped his trousers to adjust his underwear, the force said.

Ruling that Gabriel had breached the trust of the girl and the community, Mr Edens said: "Police officers are required to be honest and act with integrity at all times.

"They must not compromise or abuse their position. Pc Gabriel, like most police officers, would have operated on trust and therefore would not have needed nor received close supervision.

"The gravity of the breaches and the circumstances in which Pc Gabriel committed them leave me in no doubt that he has committed gross misconduct, conduct so serious that it justifies dismissal."

Mr Edens added: "He was entrusted to act in the best interests of a vulnerable teenage girl but he failed to do that.

"There is no place for him in this force or in policing as a whole and I therefore dismiss him from the police service without notice."

