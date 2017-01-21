Police probe after man dies in Derby Market Hall fall

A man has died after falling from a height while working at a market hall.

Derbyshire Police were called in the early hours of Wednesday morning after reports a man had fallen.

The force said the man, who had been carrying out work at the Derby Market Hall with a colleague, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and the area has been cordoned off while enquiries take place.

Anyone with information about the incident, which took place at about 4.20am, is asked to call 101.

