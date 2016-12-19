Police probe M1 motorway crash linked to death of village woman

A pedestrian has been hit by a car on the M1 in an incident linked to the death of a woman in a nearby village, police said.

Derbyshire Police said the carriageway was closed between junctions 25 and 26 following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The force added it took place on the southbound carraigeway of the M1 near Trowell services at about 11.30am on Friday.

In a statement, police said it may be linked to another incident where officers were called to Borrowash, Derbyshire, on Friday morning.

Officers were called to an address in the village after reports a woman had been injured.

A statement said: "The investigations are in their early stages and no more information is available at this time."

Derbyshire Police said a man who reported the Borrowash incident at around 11am was injured and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The force also said the pedestrian injured on the M1 is male, and it is expected the road will be closed until 5pm.

The M1 is now not expected to reopen until between 7pm and 7.15pm, according to Highways England.

