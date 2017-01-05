Polish woman using English courts to limit Polish ex-husband's contact with son

A Polish woman has become embroiled in family court litigation in England after complaining that her Polish ex-husband sexually abused her when she was a child.

The woman says he "sexually, physically and emotionally abused" her when she was aged between 12 and 18 - when they lived together in Poland prior to marrying and moving to Britain.

She says as a result he should not be allowed to have "unsupervised contact" with their seven-year-old son.

A family court judge in Leicester and Court of Appeal judge have already analysed issues in the case and another hearing is due to take place in the near future.

Detail of the case has emerged in a ruling by Court of Appeal judges.

The family involved has not been identified.

Judges said the couple had separated.

The boy was living with his mother and she wanted to take him back to Poland.

The man, who denied his ex-wife's allegations, objected and wanted the boy to stay in England.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.