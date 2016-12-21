Poultry auctions and livestock fairs suspended after bird flu hits turkey farm

A temporary ban on events involving gatherings of poultry such as auctions and livestock fairs has been imposed following an outbreak of a dangerous strain of bird flu, the Government has said.

The suspension applies to gatherings across England, Scotland and Wales of birds at higher risk of avian flu including chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese, and restricts events such as livestock fairs, auctions and bird shows.

It comes after a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, H5N8, which has been circulating in Europe, was discovered at a turkey farm in Lincolnshire on December 16.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed all 2,500 birds at the farm have been destroyed, the farm has been disinfected and there have been no subsequent cases reported, though restrictions around the site remain in place.

Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to the public from the disease is "very low".

Around 10 million turkeys are consumed in the UK at Christmas, industry experts estimate, and there is not expected to be any impact from the outbreak on supplies during the festive period.

