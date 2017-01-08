Poultry restrictions extended to protect against bird flu

Requirements to keep poultry and captive birds indoors to protect them from a dangerous form of bird flu have been extended until the end of February.

The "prevention" zone which has been imposed across the whole of England to protect against the highly pathogenic H5N8 avian flu strain in wild birds has been extended until February 28, government officials said

It comes after the disease was confirmed in a back yard flock of chickens and ducks in Carmarthenshire, while a turkey farm in Lincolnshire suffered an outbreak before Christmas.

The strain of bird flu has been circulating in wild birds in Europe for some weeks and has been found in wild birds in Britain.

The prevention zone requires keepers of poultry and other captive birds to continue to keep their birds indoors, or take appropriate practical steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

Similar declarations have been made in Scotland and Wales and there is a Britain-wide ban on poultry shows and gatherings.

The risk to public health from the disease remains very low, Public Health England said. The Food Standards Agency said bird flu did not pose a food safety risk for consumers.

Chief veterinary officer Nigel Gibbens said: "The prevention zone means anyone who keeps poultry such as chickens, ducks and geese, even as pets, must take action to stop them coming into contact with wild birds to protect them from avian flu.

"Birds should be moved into a suitable building, or if that isn't possible owners must take sensible precautions to keep them away from wild birds, like putting up netting to create a temporary enclosure and keeping food and water supplies inside where they cannot be contaminated by wild birds.

"Even when birds are kept indoors a risk of infection remains so keepers must also practise good biosecurity, for example by disinfecting footwear and equipment and washing clothing after contact with birds."

Wild birds with the disease, including ducks, geese and one bird of prey, have been found in Carmarthenshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Leicestershire, Somerset, Lincolnshire, Gloucestershire and Merseyside, Government data shows.

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust confirmed that wild birds identified with bird flu in Gloucestershire came from samples that the charity had sent from its nature reserve at Slimbridge.

Spokesman Peter Morris said the Trust was "simply detecting" the disease as it came through the region and that Slimbridge was not a source of the H5N8 strain.

" In fact the Government is relying on our wardens to be out at first light every day looking hard for unusual signs," he said.

"We are providing an early warning system for them to advise poultry farms, smallholders and birdkeepers across the area that bird flu is around.

"We're not seeing unusual numbers of wild bird deaths at this time of year, just a handful among tens of thousands of birds you can still see on our reserve. So it's largely business as usual for visitors and we are open every day as always."

But he added: "W e are very mindful that a lot of people locally keep birds or go to other nature reserves, so we're making sure we stop anyone inadvertently transporting the disease in or out on their footwear, hands or equipment.

"We have disinfectant mats at all entrances and exits, handwashing facilities, and vehicle movements on and off the reserve are being restricted."

