Prince of Wales praises poets killed at beginning of Battle of Passchendaele

The Prince of Wales had paid tribute to two Celtic poets killed on the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele.

Charles spoke Welsh as he paid tribute to the country's war dead at the imposing standing stones and dragon edifice of the Welsh National Memorial.

He joined Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones and Chris Coleman, the manager of the Wales football team, in speaking in front of hundreds of civilians and soldiers.

At the memorial Charles read verse by Robert Williams Parry, in praise of Welsh-language poet Hedd Wyn - Ellis Humphrey Evans - who was killed 100 years ago on Monday, the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele.

Mr Jones, who was joined by all the Welsh political party leaders, told the crowd: "It's difficult, looking around us today, to imagine what it was like then.

"Here we are in a peaceful place and the sun is out. It's difficult to imagine the horror of what faced our soldiers and their families back home who didn't know if they would hear from their loved ones for months or at all."

There was also music from the Prince's official harpist Anne Denholm.

Charles and Mr Jones then joined other dignitaries in visiting Artillery Wood Cemetery, where hundreds of Welsh and Irish soldiers are buried.

There they laid wreaths at the graves of Hedd Wyn and the Irish poet Francis Ledwidge, who was killed on the same day 100 years ago.

The prince spoke with Ledwidge's great nephew Frank, Frank's wife Nebi (corr) and their son James Ledwidge, 11, who live in south Lincolnshire.

Mrs Ledwidge said: "He asked what the relationship between them was and said it was terrible, all this, the young people (in the war) and how young they were."

James added: "He asked me if I wrote poetry and if I was into it - I do like poetry."

