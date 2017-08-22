Probe launched after passenger dies in car crash during police pursuit

An investigation is under way after a car passenger died in a crash while the vehicle was being followed by police.

Derbyshire Police said it had voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) after the death of the man, in his 20s.

He had been a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa which hit the central reservation on the A6 in the Alvaston area of Derby at about 11.30pm on Monday.

The driver was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and remains in a stable condition.

The force said "an officer was following the car along the A6" when the crash happened.

An IPCC spokesman said: "The IPCC has begun an independent investigation into a fatal road traffic collision at Alvaston last night.

"The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on the A6.

"One man died and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries

"We were notified of the incident by Derbyshire Police early this morning as the vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa, had been followed by a police officer.

"We have deployed investigators to the scene and to police post-incident procedures and enquiries are continuing."

A cordon is in place at the scene and the road remains closed while investigations, likely to last several hours, continue.

Witnesses are being urged to contact police on 101.

