Professional cricketer 'exposed himself through gap in jogging bottoms'

A professional cricketer exposed himself to a woman as she bent down to pick paper up from a printer, a court has heard.

Shiv Thakor, who had played for England at under-19 level, had been jogging around a housing estate before one of two alleged incidents.

Labelled as "Shifty Shiv" by one witness, the Derbyshire player had allegedly arrived at the property in jogging bottoms with two buttons undone.

At Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, the witness claimed Thakor "aroused" himself outside the property before exposing himself through a "gap" in his trousers.

The 23-year-old was arrested in July after two alleged offences near Radbourne Lane in Mackworth, Derby, on June 12 and June 19.

Opening the case, prosecutor Emma Price said Thakor twice exposed himself and caused "alarm or distress" to the women.

Speaking about CCTV shown to the court, Mrs Price said: "He confirmed that the person on the footage was him."

Giving evidence, the first witness said Thakor was "very quiet" and "very well-mannered".

She said: "I bent down to get some paper from the printer. I just put my head down and carried on with my work."

She told the court she believed Thakor was aware he was exposing himself, adding: "He knew exactly what he was doing."

A second witness said: "He had jogging bottoms on and he was jogging past."

She said he stopped outside the property before adding: "He had his back to me - I thought he was trying to get himself aroused.

"I thought in a minute he would go away."

She said she was "100%" certain it was Thakor and that he had exposed himself.

Orla Daly, defending, suggested to both witnesses that they had simply "got it wrong".

The all-rounder denied two charges of indecent exposure at a previous hearing in the same court.

Thakor, of Richardson Way, Derby, was suspended on full pay by Derbyshire Cricket Club after the allegations and has not played since June.

The trial continues.

