Professor: Academics avoid speaking minds amid fear of attracting trouble

Academics are afraid to speak their minds for fear of getting into trouble or even losing their job, a professor has said.

Dennis Hayes, professor of education at Derby University, suggested there is a "climate of censorious quietude" in universities that means important issues are simply not discussed.

His comments came as Universities Minister Jo Johnson warned that higher education institutions have a legal duty to ensure freedom of speech.

He said he had written to university bosses out of concern that this duty is being put at risk by policies of "safe spaces and no-platforming".

"Safe space" policies aim to ensure all students feel able to express themselves and are protected from views and language they find offensive, as well as discrimination.

But there are concerns that these policies are increasingly impacting on free speech.

"No-platforming" is a practice in which a group or individuals seen to have unacceptable or offensive views are banned from taking part in a public debate or meeting.

During a debate on free speech on campus at a higher education conference held at Buckingham University, Prof Hayes, who is also director of Academics for Academic Freedom (AFAF) said: "There's so many things that could be discussed, that you dare not say.

"So when you go to university now, you learn what not to say."

Prof Hayes suggested there is a belief that someone cannot discuss certain topics, such as gay rights or racism, unless they have direct experience of them, adding that discussing this type of issue "can get you in serious trouble, if not the sack, but you get sent to Coventry.

"No-one will talk to you."

"What exists is a climate of censorious quietude in universities. Things are simply not discussed. Academics and students know what they should not discuss."

Earlier, Mr Johnson told the conference: "Freedom of speech is a core legal duty for universities."

"For a very long time there's been an obligation on institutions to ensure there is genuinely a climate in which ideas can be challenged and debates can be genuinely entered into."

He said he had written to Universities UK " out of concern that this duty that universities have was at risk from safe spaces and no-platforming".

He said he wanted to remind them that one of their purposes is to create an environment in which people can discuss and challenge ideas.

