Quarter of over-45s without neighbour to call on for help, says survey

One in four people over the age of 45 does not have a neighbour they can call on for a favour or help, a study shows.
Research by the Co-op revealed that even younger people do not have neighbourly support, with one in six under 35-year-olds not having someone living locally they could ask for a favour.
A survey of 2,000 adults found that a parcel delivery is now the main reason someone calls on the person living next door to ask a favour.
Sheffield was said to be the most neighbourly city, followed by Norwich, Nottingham, Edinburgh and Birmingham.
Rufus Olins, of the Co-op, said: "Having neighbours that you can turn to, whether that's to take in a parcel, borrow some milk or just for a chat, is so important.
"We all want to feel part of a community and know that someone is there to help a hand.
"This research shows that we have much to do to improve our neighbourly spirit and foster that sense of community."
Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.