Raid suspect who died after restraint by bystanders 'identified by fingerprints'

A suspected robber who died in hospital two days after being restrained by members of the public was identified through fingerprint records, an inquest has heard.

A brief hearing at North Leicestershire Coroner's Court was told that further tests are being carried out to establish the cause of Shane Bryant's death.

The 29-year-old, from Birmingham, died in hospital in Nottingham on Saturday after being taken ill at the scene of the supermarket raid in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, on Thursday July 13.

Detectives are appealing for mobile phone footage of the robbery and its aftermath, during which Mr Bryant was detained by members of the public.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm "to allow officers to carry out a prompt and balanced investigation" has been released from custody pending further inquiries.

Witnesses have claimed the arrested man was among a group of bystanders who intervened as two offenders, armed with a bat and a golf club, tried to flee the scene.

Addressing the opening of the inquest into Mr Bryant's death, coroner Trevor Kirkman said: "The purpose of the hearing this morning is to open formally the inquest and to receive evidence of identification.

"I have a statement from Stephen Belcher, of Derbyshire Constabulary, who confirms that on the 15th of July he examined a number of fingerprints and was able to establish from corresponding prints that the deceased was Shane Bryant.

"At the moment I do not have a full post-mortem report. Tests are being undertaken and I understand will take some time.

"Until those have been dealt with, it will not be possible for the forensic pathologist to produce a full report to me.

"Investigations are also continuing in relation to the circumstances of the death - I understand that is an extensive process. I therefore propose to adjourn the inquest."

No home address for Mr Bryant was given at the inquest but he is known to have had links to south Birmingham, including the Hall Green and Stirchley areas.

The hearing will resume on October 10.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.