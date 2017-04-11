Rapist gets life term for 'sadistic' attack after release from prison

A "damaged and dangerous" killer has been handed a life term for a "sadistic" sexual attack after being released from prison.

Michal Podlaszczyk has already served 12 and a half years for the equivalent of manslaughter in his native Poland in 2001 when he was 18.

Now he has been jailed for a minimum of seven and a half years after subjecting a 55-year-old woman to a savage attack as she walked to the bus station through Bede Park in Leicester in the morning of October 29.

Leicester Crown Court heard Podlaszczyk, 33, punched the woman to the ground, raped her and stole the £1.15 in her purse telling the victim he needed the money for beer.

While he was carrying out the attack, he asked the victim for her Pin number which he used to steal £20 from her account after taking her bank card.

Prosecuting, Tim Thomas said the defendant said the word "love" in English and was "commanding" his victim to say the same as he raped her.

He said: "The defendant was a stranger to (the victim). He has never met her before.

"Nothing about the person caused, at that stage, (the victim to feel) a threat of violence until she was suddenly and unexpectedly violently punched to the face by the defendant."

This caused her to have a denture knocked out of her mouth, the court heard.

Mr Thomas said: "He was demanding during the sexual assault to know her Pin number for her bank card.

"This was the beginning of the process of ultimately robbing her and stealing from her.

"She was in such fear, she told him the correct number for her cards."

As well as taking £1.15 in cash, the defendant withdrew £20 from the victim's bank account using the card and told her not to tell the police.

Mr Thomas said the victim was left with injuries to her face and knees and was left "distraught" by the attack.

Reading from a victim impact statement, he said: "She is frightened to go out and is constantly worried when there's a knock at the door."

He added the victim is frightened whenever she hears Polish spoken by men in public, and was unable to afford dental treatment for her injuries.

Podlaszczyk was released from prison in Poland in July 2015 and settled in the UK in August 2016.

Mitigating, Ramya Nagesh said: "It was not a planned attack. Very clearly it was opportunistic."

Judge Philip Head said the attack was "sadistic".

He said the defendant took "great pleasure from it by humiliating her by some disgusting actions".

Speaking about the robbery, the judge said: "This was motivated by sex and he thought he could profit at the same time."

Podlaszczyk, of no fixed abode, admitted counts including three charges of rape, sexual touching, assault, robbery and attempted robbery and showed no emotion as he was sent down.

