Red Arrows 'threatened with axe unless Government backs UK manufacturing'

The Red Arrows could be axed if the Government fails to support British manufacturing, ministers have been warned.

Labour former defence minister Kevan Jones added the alternative option for the Lincolnshire-based Royal Air Force aerobatic team could involve flying jets built in Italy, France or South Korea.

MPs want the Government to bring forward orders, including replacing the R ed Arrows' fleet of Hawk aircraft, in a bid to provide additional work for BAE Systems - which has announced plans to cut almost 2,000 jobs - and keep production in the UK.

They also cast doubt on the Government's suggestion that no new Red Arrows Hawk jets are needed until 2030.

Ruth Smeeth (Stoke-on-Trent North), a Labour member of the Defence Select Committee, said the job cuts could result in a loss of skills and expertise which could "set us back a generation".

She said jobs could be protected in the short term if the Government committed to bringing forward the order for new Hawk aircraft for the Red Arrows, while also securing the next wave of export contracts.

Ms Smeeth told the Commons: " Let's be clear, this is a brand new aircraft and our Red Arrows should be selling it to the world with their own skill set.

Mr Jones, intervening during a debate on defence aerospace industrial strategy, later asked Ms Smeeth : " Would you agree with me also if that sovereign capability goes, that means either the Red Arrows go altogether or the future Red Arrows will either be flying Italian, French or possibly South Korean aircraft?"

Ms Smeeth replied: "Perish the thought that they should be flying anything other than British-built planes.

"Let's be clear, the date 2030 is not something anyone recognised until recent weeks as a date for renewal of the Hawks.

"And for me, I say this as a young member of the House obviously, the newest Hawk aircraft used by the Red Arrows is six months older than me - this is not showing off the best and brightest of our potential capability right now."

Conservative MP Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole) added: " Is it not also the case that there have been some really troubling reports about just how few of our Red Arrows aircraft are actually able to fly at any one time, which is where this date of 2030 does seem somewhat strange to many people who are intimately involved in that particular group?"

Ms Smeeth replied: "Having had the privilege of sitting in Red 1 last year, I absolutely agree.

"It is our showcase, it shows off the RAF and for us not to be investing in the 100th anniversary of the RAF seems short-sighted to me."

Mr Jones, in a later speech, said: " It used to be an annual thing when I was a defence minister for tabloids and Tory MPs to stand up and say the Labour government were going to scrap the Red Arrows but we never were.

"But with this Government we are in danger of that exactly happening if those orders aren't coming forward.

"It's a short-sighted Government which is making lots of promises in terms of equipment but in practice if you actually look what's happened it's not being funded and the actual problem facing our industry is that once we get rid of those skills you can't turn them back on like a tap.

"It will mean, for example, if we want a Red Arrows display team in future it will be aircraft from either Korea, France or Italy and that would be a damning indictment of this Government."

Defence minister Harriett Baldwin said she hoped BAE Systems would avoid any compulsory redundancies and that some employees could be offered new jobs with the Ministry of Defence.

She added: "In terms of the Hawk pipeline, I can reassure the House that we're continuing to work on export opportunities, in terms of Kuwait, in terms of India, and also that the RAF has 28 of the T2 aircraft and that there is no risk to the Red Arrows."

