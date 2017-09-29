Red letter day as Royal Mail dedicates Birmingham postbox to Ypres VC hero

A serviceman awarded a Victoria Cross for bravery during the First World War has had a postbox dedicated in his honour.

Royal Mail said it wanted to recognise the heroism of Sergeant Alfred Knight during the battle for Wurst Farm in Ypres, Belgium, by unveiling a plaque on a postbox in his home city of Birmingham.

He was working as a clerk in a post office in Nottingham when he enlisted in the Post Office Rifles.

Royal Mail's delivery leader for the West Midlands, Natalie Frow said: "We're delighted to dedicate this postbox in honour of Sergeant Knight on the centenary of his brave actions.

"Most of the men who left their postal jobs to serve in the military during the First World War were ordinary people and most had no previous military experience.

"This makes Sgt Knight's courage whilst under attack truly heroic.

"We believe this unique and highly visible tribute will ensure that Sgt Knight's bravery and heroism is never forgotten."

The plaque was unveiled on the street where Mr Knight lived.

