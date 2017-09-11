Relatives mourn 'cheeky' 12-year-old boy who died after factory roof fall

Relatives of a schoolboy who died after falling through a roof at a disused factory have described him as a "happy, cheeky and caring rogue".

Adam Johnson, 12, died after the incident at the former Aida Bliss factory in City Road, Derby, on Friday.

In a message thanking those who have offered their support since the tragedy, the youngster's family said: "Adam, as all who knew him would say, was a happy, cheeky and caring rogue who was full of life and laughter.

"This is how we remember him and how we would like everyone to remember him too. When you think of Adam, smile."

An inquest is due to open at Derby and South Derbyshire Coroner's Court on Tuesday.

