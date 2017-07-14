Robbery suspect critically ill after arrest at scene of shop raid

A robbery suspect is in a critical condition in hospital after being taken ill at the scene of a shop raid.

The man, aged 30, is being treated at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre after being arrested in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, late on Thursday.

Police were called to Market Street shortly after 10pm to reports of a group of offenders entering a store, threatening staff with a baseball bat and golf club, and demanding cash.

Some of the gang made off in a waiting vehicle while another suspect was apprehended in the street by members of the public.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement: "Officers attended the incident and a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.

"At the scene this man took ill and was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre where he is currently in a critical condition.

"As a result of this incident, a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody at a police station."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission will be carrying out an independent investigation into the police contact with the man who is receiving treatment.

