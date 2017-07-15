Robbery suspect taken ill at raid scene dies in hospital

A robbery suspect who was rushed to hospital after being taken ill at the scene of an armed shop raid has died.

Leicestershire Police said the death of the 29 year-old man is being treated as unexplained.

Police were called to Market Street in Ashby-de-la-Zouch on Thursday shortly after 10pm to reports of two men entering a store, threatening staff with a baseball bat and golf club, and demanding cash.

One of the suspects fled in a waiting vehicle while members of the public managed to hold back the other suspect in the street.

This man then fell ill at the scene and was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where he had been in a critical condition.

A post-mortem examination has yet to take place.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission will be carrying out an investigation into the police contact with the man.

Detectives are still investigating the robbery.

