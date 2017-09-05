Self-swabbing 'tampon' may help bring justice to rape victims in conflict zones

A self-swabbing "tampon" that can unmask rapists could help to bring justice to millions of women around the world, say scientists.

The British invention allows victims to recover tell-tale DNA from their attackers without having to undergo a medical examination.

It is chiefly aimed at women in conflict zones, poor developing countries and refugee camps where medical and forensic facilities are lacking and the vast majority of sexual assaults are carried out by strangers.

The swab targets the male Y chromosome and is designed to pick up genetic fingerprints left by men.

For legal reasons involving consent identifying rapists who are close to their victims is more difficult, so the "tampon" is geared towards rooting out stranger offenders.

In a proof-of-concept test with volunteer couples, scientists found that a genetic signature matching a specific male individual can be recovered 32 hours after sexual intercourse.

Project leader Dr Lisa Smith, from the University of Leicester's Department of Criminology, said: " The next step is to finalise the design of the swabs - we are working with industry partners.

"Then there will be further validation and testing, and also field testing.

"Ultimately we hope these kits will help bring justice to potentially millions of victims globally... to help empower women to prosecute crimes and hopefully prevent them occurring in the future.

"Globally, millions of women, men and children are victims of sexual violence and these crimes have devastating impacts on individuals, families and communities."

Speaking about their work at the British Science Festival in Brighton, the researchers cited appalling rape statistics from past conflicts.

During the civil war in Rwanda in 1994, an estimated 250,000 women and children were raped. The war in former Yugoslavia between 1992 and 1995 produced around 80,000 rape victims, while some 200,000 individuals had been raped in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While most rapes in the UK were domestic crimes, the reverse was true in war zones and developing countries, said the scientists.

The researchers will travel to Kenya later this year to introduce the swab to a number of stakeholders including police officers, prosecutors , NGOs and survivors of sexual violence.

The first kits could be available for field testing in high-risk areas next year.

Genetics expert Professor Mark Jobling, another member of the University of Leicester team, said: "DNA analysis is used routinely in the UK and other developed countries and we take it for granted as a tool that provides key evidence in cases of sexual violence.

"In much of the world, unfortunately, that is not the case.

"It's exciting to be working on a project that aims to put that right by making cutting-edge DNA profiling methods available in Kenya, and ultimately, in other parts of Africa and the developing world."

While the device was not expected to make much impact in the UK, it could possibly prove useful for sex workers, said Dr Smith.

"We're kind of debating whether or not there might be a use for the kit in cases where there's complicated reasons why the victim can't or won't go to the police," she added.

