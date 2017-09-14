Seven arrested amid probe into 'lost' £10m loan to revamp Sixfields Stadium

Investigators probing the "loss" of a £10 million council loan to redevelop Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium have arrested seven people and interviewed nine others under caution.

In an update on the inquiry into the potential "mismanagement" of the funds, which was launched in 2015, Northamptonshire Police said officers had so far taken 500 statements and seized more than 2,100 exhibits.

The force said in a statement: "Northamptonshire Police continue to investigate the complex circumstances of the lending, use, and loss of £10.25 million of public money which was set aside for the redevelopment of Sixfields Stadium.

"To protect the integrity of this large financial investigation we do not routinely comment on the work ongoing, however, we recognise that this must be balanced against the understandable public interest.

"As part of 700 separate lines of inquiry we continue to investigate and analyse the results of thousands of financial transactions, relating to allegations of theft and fraud, bribery, misconduct in public office and electoral offences.

"To date this investigation has resulted in the arrest of seven individuals from across the country, with a further nine interviewed at length under caution."

Detectives anticipate the investigation will continue for several months and have said it would be inappropriate to comment on the identity of those interviewed.

A prosecution decision file will be submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service at the conclusion of the investigation, the police statement added.

The investigation was launched after police received a formal complaint from Northampton Borough Council relating to alleged financial irregularities surrounding the loan.

