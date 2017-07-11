Sex attacker to be sentenced for 1992 teenager rape

A sex attacker who raped a teenager in 1992 will be sentenced today.
Christopher Scott, now 64, pleaded guilty in May to the attack on an 18-year-old woman, who was abducted from a bus stop.
Scott, of Billesdon Drive, Nottingham, also admitted a charge of kidnap and one of robbery against the victim during a previous hearing at the city's Crown Court.
A Crimewatch reconstruction of the attack in October 1992 showed the victim being forced to hand over money and cards, pushed into a car and having her hands bound together.
Police charged Scott with the offences in July last year.
