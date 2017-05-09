Sheepdog and orphaned lamb go missing after forming friendship

A search is under way for an orphaned lamb and its one-year-old sheepdog companion after the two animals went missing.

The spring lamb, named Bella, lost its mother and still needs bottle-feeding. To keep it company, the owners had paired it up with their Border Collie named Blake.

The two became constant companions, but have now gone missing from their home in Perlethorpe, near Mansfield, in rural Nottinghamshire.

The disappearance was reported to a local authority dog warden and has since sparked a social media campaign by the council to track down the pair.

Bella has been chipped but has no collar, with both animals last seen on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for Newark and Sherwood District Council said: "We think they may have escaped, but we can't rule anything out.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen them to get in touch by calling us on 01636 650000."

