Sheffield City Region talks collapse triggering £1bn investment warning

The collapse of talks to salvage the Sheffield City Region devolution deal has been described as "very disappointing" by the Government as it said £1 billion of investment is in jeopardy.

Devolution for Yorkshire appears as far away as ever after an attempt to restart the Sheffield City Region settlement broke up with deep disagreements about the way forward.

The Department for Communities and Local Government responded by reiterating its position that it "will not consider a deal for the whole of Yorkshire".

The meeting of South Yorkshire councils in Rotherham on Monday failed to reach any agreement on the stalled process to give Sheffield, South Yorkshire and parts of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire similar devolved powers to Manchester and the West Midlands, under an elected metro mayor.

The plan, supported by the Government and the Sheffield and Rotherham authorities, appears to be in severe doubt after Doncaster and Barnsley again said they favoured a pan-Yorkshire proposal.

A spokesman for the Department for Communities and Local Government said: "It is very disappointing that South Yorkshire councils have pulled away from their devolution deal, which would see the area benefit from around £1 billion of new Government investment.

"We remain ready and willing to work with local leaders to implement the deal and have no intention to undo the legislation that has already been enacted in Parliament, including legislation for a mayoral election in May 2018.

"We've been absolutely clear that we will not consider a deal for the whole of Yorkshire."

An outline devolution plan for Sheffield City Region was agreed with then chancellor George Osborne amid much publicity in 2015 and was to be sealed with the election of a mayor earlier this year.

But the election was postponed following a court ruling about a flawed consultation process - a decision which reignited the debate about the best way forward.

Following the deal, Doncaster and Barnsley said they were also looking at an outline proposal from West Yorkshire for a whole Yorkshire devolution option.

Last month, the two authorities joined 15 others to say they were forming a "coalition of the willing" to work towards a single devolution deal for the whole of Yorkshire.

Strains within the South Yorkshire grouping also intensified with disputes over the siting of an HS2 station in the region.

Last week, Communities secretary Sajid Javid wrote to Yorkshire councils saying the Government would only support a pan-Yorkshire deal that excluded South Yorkshire as it was committed to the current proposal.

On Monday, Sheffield City Region said: "At a meeting of the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority this morning, the leaders of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield councils could not reach agreement on the recommendation put before the meeting, which was to initiate public consultation on mayoral powers relating to devolution."

But the combined authorities said they would still hold a mayoral election in May 2018.

Sheffield City Council leader Julie Dore told BBC Look North: "I think they need to look young people in the eye in places like Barnsley and places like Doncaster when we know we have serious issues about getting people into work, getting them the right skills to enter the jobs market and to fulfil their potential and give them the opportunities they need for a good-quality and decent life."

But Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton said: "Clearly the Government's keen to press ahead with what's here already, and I fully respect ministers for reiterating that, but equally I would hope they would accept that there is a coalition of the willing.

"There are real prospects for Yorkshire coming together as a powerful economic and political unit. And I hope they'll change their minds."

