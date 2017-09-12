Six held as 10 potential modern slavery victims found in Derby

Police have found 10 potential victims of modern slavery after six people were arrested in early-morning raids.

Derbyshire Police said warrants executed at three addresses in Derby on Tuesday led to the arrest of three men, aged 32, 41 and 53, and three women, aged 31, 35 and 54, on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

The potential victims, who police believe to have been trafficked into the UK from Latvia, are being supported by partner agencies.

Officers suspect that the men have been working for very little pay and have not had access to bank accounts set up in their name.

Detective Chief Inspector Rick Alton said: "We have been working very closely with Latvian authorities on this case and we're grateful for their support."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.