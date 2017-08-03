Six men charged over '£66m drugs seizure' at docks

Six men have been charged in connection with a drugs seizure worth more than £66 million.

UK Border Force officers stopped a Scania HGV at the King George Docks in Hull, East Yorkshire in May.

A search of the lorry uncovered haul of around 58kg of cocaine and almost 84kg of heroin, believed to have a combined street value of about £66,502,000.

Greater Manchester Police said six men had been charged with two counts of conspiracy to fraudulently evade any duty/prohibition/provision and two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

The men are: Julian Solomon, 37, of HMP Forest Bank, David Reece, 54, of Ludlam Ave, Nottinghamshire, Jason Starmer, 41, of HMP Liverpool, Everton Bailey, 56,of Mandarin Way, Derbyshire, Graham Rawlings, 58, of Sussex Road, Southport, and Gerrard Young, 47, of Heathwood Road, Manchester.

They are all due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on August 31.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.