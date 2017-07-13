Skinner urges Grayling to 'get real' and reassess HS2 plans

The Government should reassess plans for the HS2 high-speed rail link to focus on other transport projects, a Labour MP has said.

Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner suggested Transport Secretary Chris Grayling "get real" and look again at the plans because MPs are "fed up of the idea of spending money in the far distant future" when there are other pressing issues.

During transport questions in the Commons, Mr Skinner said: "Why doesn't the Secretary of State for Transport tell his friends that some of these so-called projects are pie in the sky from the Government that's already committed to spending more than £80 billion on the HS2, in which there's going to be two tracks through Derbyshire, not one, two - one a slow track and one a fast track.

"Why doesn't he get real and understand there should be a reassessment of HS2 - it's only got a tiny majority and believe me there are a lot of people on both sides of this House are fed up of the idea of spending money in the far distant future for HS2 when there's all these projects on the order paper today where they want action?"

Mr Grayling replied: "All I can say is I'm very surprised that he is talking about opposing a scheme that will deliver capacity improvements and journey improvements between the great cities of the North.

"That will link Birmingham and Manchester, will link Birmingham-Nottingham, Birmingham-Sheffield, Birmingham and Leeds, and will make a real difference economically to the areas he represents and the project is overwhelmingly supported by those who represent those communities in the North."

