Squash grower roots for European record

A vegetable grower is claiming a European record after growing a giant 175cm squash.

Peter Marston, 74, presented the vegetable at this year's CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championships, beating the previous record of 173cm.

It was just one of the records claimed at the event, held at Friday's Malvern Autumn Show in Worcestershire.

Mr Marston, from Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, said growing the giant veg the "old-fashioned" way helped him set the record.

He said: "I thought I would treat the squash like a cucumber because that's what I knew how to grow.

"I'm a bit old-fashioned like that, I don't experiment a lot.

"It had nothing special done to it, I'm not really sure what the secret is."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.