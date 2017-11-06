Stray firework devastates family home

A couple will not be able to celebrate Christmas in their home after it was destroyed by a stray firework.

Wendy and Ted Bagshaw were in their Derby home with their dogs at 7.45pm on November 4 when their house was struck by what sounded like an "Exocet missile".

Mrs Bagshaw said despite previously working with explosives, she had never heard anything like it before and was left understanding "how earthquake victims felt".

The roof was almost completely burned after the incident, and most of the couple's belongings have been destroyed.

After the incident in Littleover, retired police officer Ted, 69, suffered an angina attack and had to lie horizontal for an hour at a neighbour's house to recover.

Mother-of-one Mrs Bagshaw, 63, said: "It was just a normal Saturday night, I was watching Strictly with my two little dogs on my lap and my husband was with the other dog in the conservatory.

"It was all fine until I suddenly heard what sounded like an Exocet missile.

"It shook the whole house - I now know how earthquake victims feel.

"We thought it was just a couple of tiles off the roof at first, but then a young man drove by and said 'do you know your roof is on fire?'

"I have worked with explosives and I have pushed the button to demolish cooling towers, but I can honestly say I've never heard an explosion like that."

The couple, who say they are now living in a hotel in Littleover for a week, said their home will not be ready to be lived in until Easter.

Mrs Bagshaw continued: "We'll miss Christmas here, Ted's 70th birthday, our 40th wedding anniversary will be coming up.

"I have got to be pragmatic about it, if I don't, they have beaten me.

"My house is devastated, we have lost everything."

After her mum died in January, Mrs Bagshaw was left distraught after all her memories had been destroyed by the fire.

She said: "My life has changed in an instant - just for this stupid firework."

