Street harassment of pupils 'sees 118 incidents in two months at three schools'

Street harassment of pupils outside the school gates is "prevalent" - with some being cornered and chased, according to a university study.

Research conducted at three secondary schools showed 118 isolated incidents in just two months, with a stranger usually being responsible.

Almost a quarter of students in the study were said to have been victims of "threatening" behaviour, with girls being the primary target.

The research carried out by Nottingham Trent University focused on children aged 11 to 15 in schools from "very different" social areas across the UK.

Street harassment covered in the study involves random incidents such as comments, gestures and behaviour, which could be sexual, racial, homophobic or gender-related.

Rachel Harding, research fellow at the university, said: "It was surprising that street harassment was so prevalent.

"Children and young people are left so confused, hurt and angry by their experiences, and often don't know what to do about them."

Ms Harding also said she hoped the research would help people "start to question why children and young people experience harassment when out and about in public."

