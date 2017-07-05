Strikes to disrupt more than half of Northern rail services

One of the three rail companies facing fresh strikes in disputes about driver-only trains has warned that the action will hit more than half its services.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Arriva Trains North will walk out for three days from next Saturday over the deadlocked row.

The train operator said it expects to run, on average, more than 40% of rail services across the three days, supplemented by additional rail replacement buses.

On Saturday and Monday, the majority of services will run from 7am to 7pm, though many routes will start to wind down from late afternoon. On Sunday, most services will operate from 9am to 5pm.

All services are expected to be extremely busy and Northern is asking customers to allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.

Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern, said: "Being able to run more than 40% of services, supplemented by the extra rail replacement buses, means we will be able to keep the north of England on the move.

"Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover across the three days and to try to best meet the needs of our leisure customers at the weekend and commuters on Monday.

"We have worked to prioritise services on our busiest routes, at the busiest times of day. But we expect all services to be busy and ask our customers to plan ahead accordingly."

RMT members on Merseyrail will strike on July 8, 10 and 23, while Southern Railway will be hit by a 24-hour stoppage on July 10. Members of the drivers union Aslef on Southern are not working overtime over the same dispute, which is disrupting services.

Union officials claimed trains from Eastbourne to London were cancelled on Saturday, even though train crew were available.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT, said the cancellations had caused "chaos" for passengers, adding: "This is not the first time this has happened and it lays bare the complete and utter shambles on the Southern contract.

"It's about time Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and his Government took some responsibility and ended this fiasco once and for all."

A Southern spokesman said: "The Aslef overtime ban means we have no choice but to reduce the number of trains planned to give our passengers a robust timetable.

"Where additional crew is available, we are using them wherever possible to run extra shuttle services."

