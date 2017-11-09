Strikes will leave rail passengers facing biggest disruption in decades

Rail passengers face the biggest disruption in decades on Wednesday because of strikes against five operators in disputes over the role of guards.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Southern, South Western Railway (SWR) and Greater Anglia will strike on Wednesday and Thursday while a 24-hour walkout will be held at Merseyrail and Arriva Rail North on Wednesday.

Many services will not be affected, but others will be cancelled, replaced by buses or busier than normal.

:: SWR: The company, which only took over the franchise from South West Trains in August, plans to run two thirds of its regular timetabled 1,700 services. Some trains will be cancelled and replaced by buses, while others will be busier than usual.

:: Merseyrail: Most services will run between 7am and 7pm, but there will be a break in service during the middle of the day, and some stations will be closed.

:: Arriva Rail North: The majority of services will run between 7am and 7pm - around 65% of the normal weekday timetable.

:: Southern: Services on most Southern routes will operate normally, but there will be some alterations, including a limited service on the West London line at peak times.

:: Greater Anglia: The company is planning a full service.

National Express said more people were booking to travel by coach this week in areas affected by the strikes.

