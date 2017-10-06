Teenager admits hack attacks on senior US intelligence figures

A teenager who bragged about hacking into the accounts of senior US intelligence officials has admitted a series of charges.

From his family home on a Leicestershire housing estate, Kane Gamble, now 18, targeted high-profile figures such as the then CIA chief John Brennan and deputy director of the FBI Mark Giuliano between June 2015 and February 2016, when he was arrested.

According to reports at the time, Gamble was linked with the group 'Crackas with Attitude', who claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Several sensitive documents were reportedly obtained from Mr Brennan's private inbox, including a 47-page application for top secret security clearance.

A Comcast cable TV and broadband account belonging to James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama, was also targeted.

Reports at the time of his arrest suggested Gamble had accessed Mr Clapper's home phone and internet, and his wife's e-mail account.

Other names on the list of people Gamble targeted included President Obama's deputy national security adviser Avril Haines, his senior science and technology adviser John Holdren, the then Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and FBI Special Agent Amy Hess.

Gamble also tried to hack into the FBI's Law Enforcement Exchange Portal and the US Department of Justice's network.

Gamble, of Linford Crescent in Coalville, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court to eight charges of "performing a function with intent to secure unauthorised access" to computers and two charges of "unauthorised modification of computer material".

William Harbage QC, defending, said Gamble was "on the autistic spectrum" and had committed the offences when aged 15 and 16.

Dressed all in black, the teenager was allowed to sit at the back next to his mother throughout the hearing on Friday.

T he prosecution case was not opened and no details were given in court about the offences Gamble admitted.

He was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on December 15, with Mr Justice Andrew Gilbart warning him: "All options will be available to the sentencing judge."

After the hearing there was no response at his semi-detached home, where knocks on the door were ignored and blinds were closed.

