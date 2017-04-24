Teenager arrested on suspicion of 14-year-old boy's murder

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy.

Police were called to a house in Aspley, Nottingham at 10pm on Thursday after reports the boy had collapsed and was in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics took him to Queens Medical Centre but he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are questioning a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Officers want to speak with anyone who was in the area of Tenbury Crescent in the city on Thursday evening.

They ask witnesses to get in touch on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

