Teenager charged over 14-year-old boy's death

A teenager has been charged with the manslaughter of a 14-year-old boy who collapsed in Nottingham.

Police officers were called to an address in Tenbury Crescent, Aspley, on April 20 this year to a report that a boy had collapsed and was believed to be suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The boy, named by police as Reece Seagrave, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Cole Machin, 18, of Albury Drive, Nottingham, has been charged with manslaughter and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on October 5.

