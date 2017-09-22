Teenager denies rape and murder bid charges relating to woman found in park

A teenager has denied the rape and attempted murder of a woman who was found in a park with life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, will face trial in December after pleading not guilty during a half-hour hearing at Leicester Crown Court.

As well as denying two counts of rape and one of attempted murder, the boy entered a not guilty plea to robbing the woman of a handbag and its contents on July 3.

The victim, who had suffered severe head injuries, was found near recycling bins in Leicester's Victoria Park in the early hours of the following day.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC remanded the youth in custody until a pre-trial hearing in November.

The youth's trial, due to last for seven days, is expected to begin on December 4 and be presided over by a High Court judge.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.