Teenager gains university place after juggling studies with netball

One bright teenager earned a hard-fought university place in the midst of changes to the A-level system and while captaining a netball league squad.

Alice Coward, 18, who got As and Bs in her three chosen subjects said "you've got to do what you've got to do".

Not only did she manage to get the grades to earn a place studying medicine at Nottingham University, but completed the task while straddling a shake-up of the exams format.

If that was not enough, Miss Coward, from Kings Norton, Birmingham, is also captain of Wasps U19s national league netball side and a member of the U21s' squad.

She said: "I guess I'm very efficient with my time.

"Sleep has to be sacrificed a bit, I get up about 7am although sometimes we have morning training as well.

"But I find that sport is great, because it helps to focus your mind.

"It's hard for me to say no, but you learn, you've got to do what you've got to do."

Miss Coward, who studied at King Edward VI High School for Girls in Edgbaston, Birmingham, has aspirations to become a GP, but may decide to specialise in hospital medicine.

This year's results mark a key step in major reforms to A-levels introduced by government in recent years, including a move away from coursework and modular exams, as well as a significant decision to separate AS-levels to form standalone qualifications.

This shake-up, which applies to England only, has led to a 42% drop in AS-level entries this year, and school leaders on Thursday raised concerns that the reform has "sounded the death knell" for qualifications that were traditionally popular with many students and universities alike.

For Miss Coward, she had to juggle systems, doing maths first at AS-level and then carry it through to A-level, while her chemistry and biology were only over the two years.

She said, while "hard", it had allowed her to prioritise but as a result she "dropped to a B in maths".

She added: "Last year, I got an A in AS-level maths so I didn't do as much in maths for this year, as I did for biology and chemistry.

"So for me, it worked in a way, as I was able to switch priorities."

She added: "As for people next year, when all the subjects will be in the A2 (A-level) year I think it will be really, really tough."

