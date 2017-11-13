Teenager granted bail after admitting manslaughter

An 18-year-old man who admitted killing another teenager has been granted bail.

Cole Mackin pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to the manslaughter of 14-year-old Reece Seagrave, who died after collapsing on April 20.

Reports at the time of the incident suggested that Reece had been "slammed into the street" and had been "dragged" into a property on Tenbury Crescent in Aspley, Nottingham.

The 14-year-old was rushed to the Queen's Medical centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The judge decided not to remand Mackin, and instead granted him bail on the condition he did not contact five of Reece's family members and that he reported to the probation service.

On Monday, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC told Mackin: "You have pleaded guilty to the extremely serious offence of manslaughter.

"Part of the tragedy of this case is you did not intend him any serious harm at all."

Mackin, of Albury Drive, Nottingham, will be sentenced at the same court on December 19 by a High Court judge.

Judge Dickinson described the incident as a "terrible loss of life" and added: "He was just 14 years old, a terrible waste."

Addressing the issue of bail, and suggesting Mackin would spend "considerable" time away from his family, he continued: "I'm not going to take your bail away today.

"Please do not take this as any indication as to the outcome."

The facts of the case have yet to be opened by the prosecution.

