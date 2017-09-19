Teenagers charged with murder after man found fatally injured in street

Three teenage boys have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man found fatally injured in the street.
Two 14-year-olds and another youth, 15, are to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court later.
They have been charged following the death of 64-year-old John Donovan, after what police described as an "incident" in the city centre.
Mr Donovan was found injured in King Street, Leicester, on September 2 and died in hospital on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said a third 14-year-old boy arrested in connection with the inquiry has been released with no further action.
