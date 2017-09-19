Teenagers in court charged with murder after man found fatally injured in street

Three teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murder in connection with the death of a man found fatally injured in the street.

Two 14-year-olds and another youth, 15, are accused of the murder of John Donovan, who was pronounced dead after an "incident" in Leicester city centre on September 2.

The trio, all of Leicester, were charged following the death of the 64-year-old and appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Mr Donovan was found injured in King Street, Leicester, and died in hospital on Friday.

The boys were not required to enter any pleas during a brief appearance.

They were remanded in custody at a youth detention centre until a further hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.

