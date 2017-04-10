Temperatures expected to return to normal after sizzling Sunday

With Easter still a week away Britons have enjoyed the hottest day of the year so far.

Sunseekers flocked to the beaches and parks as the temperature topped 25C (77F) in Cambridge, and rose to at least 20C (68F) in many parts of England and Wales.

The summer-like weather saw the fire service called out to help an elderly woman who had to be cut free after becoming trapped in a sun lounger.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they used cutters and bolt croppers to release the woman, who got her leg stuck in the incident at Barn Meads Road in Wellington.

She was given oxygen and the ambulance service was called.

While much of England and Wales enjoyed cloudless skies and warm weather all weekend, conditions became cooler on Sunday for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with highs of 16C (61F) and 15.2C (59F) respectively.

Temperatures in some parts of the UK are expected to drop by as much as 10C on Monday as the weather returns to normal for this time of year.

The south-east corner of England will again see the best of the weather but, in contrast, highs will struggle to get past the mid-teens.

Met Office forecaster Emma Boorman said: "Temperatures will return to normal for this time of year but because we have been spoiled with such good weather it will be a lot more noticeable and feel cooler."

While she said it is too early to give an accurate forecast for Easter the weather is not expected to reach the sunny highs of this weekend.

