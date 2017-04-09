Temperatures soar to 22C as UK enjoys hottest day of 2017

Britons are enjoying the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury had already risen to 22.6C (73F) at Kew Gardens in London by around midday on Sunday and is expected to reach a high of 26C (79F) later in the day.

The East Midlands and western part of East Anglia are likely to experience the best of the sunshine, the Met Office said.

Forecaster Luke Miall warned people not to be caught out by the strength of the sun as they flock to beaches and parks to enjoy the outdoors.

He said: "The sun at this time of the year is as strong as it is in August and September, so people can get burnt quite easily.

"It catches people out so everyone needs to make sure they have their suncream on."

While much of England and Wales is basking in the sunny weather, co nditions are cooler for Scotland and Northern Ireland

Temperatures in some parts of the UK are expected to drop by as much as 10 degrees on Monday as temperatures return to normal for this time of year.

