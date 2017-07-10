Terrified residents flee as masked raiders break into home with axe

Frightened residents were forced to flee their home after axe-wielding burglars broke in.

Three masked men smashed their way into the rear of the address in Nottingham in broad daylight, while the occupants escaped through the front door.

One of the intruders was carrying an axe and another was wearing a Scream-type mask, during the break-in off Arnold Lane in Gedling on Thursday June 8.

Nothing was taken; however, police have now released CCTV images of the men in a bid to trace the culprits.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Although their faces are covered, officers are appealing to anyone who recognises their clothing, build or postures to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.