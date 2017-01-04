'Terrifying' Nice attack still plays on mind of British man

A British man who thought he was going to be shot dead amid the chaos of the terror attack in Nice has said he still thinks about running "terrified" through the streets.

Alec Bates, 69, and his wife Jo were holidaying in the French city when an Islamic extremist drove a truck through crowds of people watching Bastille Day fireworks in July - killing 86.

Almost six months after the attack, Mr Bates said the memories from the day still haunted him but he remained defiant.

The couple had been watching the fireworks when "absolute panic" broke out as the lorry came hurtling along the promenade, sending masses of people running and screaming into the square where they were standing.

At the time he thought he was going to be mowed down by what he believed was gunfire, and admitted that the memory still plagues him.

"I do think about the running through the streets terrified - I do think about that because I really didn't know where I was running to," he told the Press Association.

"It's the probability of this gun going off - I have this thing about being shot and it's pretty terrifying.

"You think any second you're going to get all these bullets going off and all this noise, but it didn't happen but it could have happened and I thought it was going to happen and that still does come into my mind quite a bit actually, particularly in crowded areas."

Mr Bates, who lives in Hua Hin, Thailand, but is originally from Stanwick, Northamptonshire, said the experience has made him more aware in busy places.

"I always tend to be looking around, a bit like a security man I suppose. You're really a lot more aware - or try to be."

Yet despite his ordeal, which he described at the time as the "worst moment" of his life, he said he would "definitely" go back to Nice.

"It all comes down to probability in the end: I think they've done it, I think there'll be something somewhere else - it won't necessarily be Nice."

After leaving Nice, Mr Bates travelled around France and returned to England for a few weeks, before heading back to Thailand - arriving soon after another terror attack had hit the tourist resort where the couple live.

The Hua Hin bombings in August happened close to a bar frequented by Mr Bates, he said.

Following the attacks, he found himself checking plant pots for bombs ahead of a special ceremony in the town - something he said he would never have done before being caught up in Nice.

He said his experiences continued to play on his mind, adding: "You think about it in the subconscious a lot more than you are actually aware of ... The reality of things happening at any time and wherever you are - it makes you realise that you're very vulnerable, or could be very vulnerable."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.