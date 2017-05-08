The election day ahead

The Conservatives will kick off the week in London, with Theresa May campaigning in the capital before heading to East Anglia in the afternoon.

She is expected to use a speech to order the Conservatives to work "flat out" for victory and tel l would-be MPs that they can take nothing for granted, despite the strong performance in last week's local elections.

Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn will head further north for a day canvassing in the Midlands, while s hadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth visits a school in London to launch Labour's health policy and lay out the party's plans to tackle childhood obesity.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will be setting out his immigration policy as he seeks to rebuild his party's support following the local election mauling.

Tim Farron will be on board the Liberal Democrat battle bus as it heads to Scotland, seeking to win over voters who oppose both Brexit and Scottish independence.

Nicola Sturgeon will be in central Scotland in Perth, while Green Party leader Caroline Lucas is to head to the Isle of Wight.

The papers:

Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential elections dominates the front pages of the i, Times, Guardian and Telegraph, sweeping domestic politics off top spot.

Many of the papers note Home Secretary Amber Rudd's refusal to confirm whether the Tories' 2010/15 net migration target pledge will be included in the 2017 manifesto, while early on Monday morning the BBC said it had learned it would.

The Mail and Times both report that the Conservatives are considering proposals to cap the cost of elderly care at £85,000, while the Guardian reports that Labour may be considering a new tax for "the 1% at the top".

The Times and Guardian pick up on Jeremy Hunt's comments on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show that Theresa May is "battling for Britain" against EU countries who want the UK to fail.

While the Express editorialises that Mrs May's "resilient" leadership and connection with voters is fuelling the Tory surge, the Mirror claims that the "aloof" leader will not be "Prime Minister of the people".

Also in the Mirror are former Labour minister Alan Johnson's claims that the party will not be able to survive a third defeat.

And the Telegraph claims that shadow chancellor John McDonnell is facing a campaign to oust him after the election after he said there was "a lot to learn" from Karl Marx's Das Kapital on the Andrew Marr show.

Quotes of the day:

Prime Minister Theresa May, warning against complacency over the snap general election: "How many times over the past few years have the polls got it wrong? They got the 2015 election wrong. They got the EU referendum wrong. And Jeremy Corbyn was a 200-1 outsider to be Labour leader."

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, launching Labour's child health policy: "When it comes to our children we should be ambitious. It's time we invested properly in the health of the next generation."

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, responding to claims he was a young Tory: "There was a young woman, let's be careful what I say, who when I was about 15/16 who had a soft-top Morris Minor and she was a young Tory and so I was somewhat taken aback by her, but frankly not by her politics." (ITV's Tonight: The Leader Interview).

