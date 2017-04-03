The Kooks to release new single Be Who You Are ahead of album and tour

Indie band The Kooks have returned with a new single ahead of the release of a greatest hits album.

The band are best-known for their 2006 hits Naive, Ooh La and She Moves In Her Own Way from their album Inside In/Inside Out.

They will celebrate their biggest hits with an album entitled Best Of... So Far and a Best Of headline tour and are releasing a new single Be Who You Are.

Lead singer Luke Pritchard said: "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon."

The band, who will play the Isle of Wight Festival in June, will kick off their tour in Manchester on April 20, before travelling to Birmingham, Scunthorpe, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Nottingham, Bristol, Southampton, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Norwich, Cambridge, Leicester, Southend-On-Sea and London.

The group will play songs from their three studio albums, B-sides and new music.

The four-piece will also travel to Liverpool Sound City and TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, while The Best Of...So Far will be released via Virgin EMI Records on May 19.

