Third arrest over mustard gas in woods alert

A third person has been arrested in connection with the discovery of containers filled with noxious mustard gas in woodland.

Lincolnshire Police stressed the incident was "not terror-related", but its investigation is continuing with the latest arrest on Thursday morning, linked to a search of an address in Woodhall Spa, near Lincoln.

The latest development followed the search of another property in the city's Longdales Road.

A man and a woman from Lincoln are still in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a noxious substance.

Officers have said there is not thought to be any risk to the public, but advice remains not to go near areas with a police presence.

The force declared a "major incident" after the canisters were first discovered in Roughton Woods, near Woodhall Spa, on what was once a Second World War RAF base.

Army bomb squad officers had to be called in and further testing was carried out on the substance at the Government's specialist Porton Down military research laboratory.

Two people who found the canisters needed hospital treatment for burns and respiratory problems, but have since been able to go home.

Police believe the containers have been at the site since the time it was an operational military base.

The highly dangerous gas, a chemical warfare agent, causes severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and lungs of those exposed and was used during the First World War.

The military shut down RAF Woodhall Spa - which had been a satellite of the main RAF Coningsby site, in the mid 1960s.

Superintendent Phil Vickers of Lincolnshire Police said: "We are working with other emergency services, the Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Public Heath England and the military to reduce the risk from the materials that have been found.

"The people who found it have been exposed to it and we are ensuring they have the best possible treatment.

"The work we are doing is to ensure nothing or no one else is contaminated.

"There isn't any need for alarm."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.