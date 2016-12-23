Thousands of JCB workers to get £400 Christmas bonus

More than 5,000 workers at manufacturing giant JCB are to receive a £400 Christmas bonus.
The pay out was confirmed today and means employees at the firm's 11 plants in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham will share in a festive bonus pot worth more than £2 million.
The news follows a vote by workers earlier this week in favour of a 2.2% pay rise.
Chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: "While global construction equipment markets have remained fragile during 2016, JCB has made some good progress and has grown its share in a declining market.
"We expect continued market fragility next year but we enter 2017 with a degree of confidence driven by the recent introduction of innovative new products."
