Thousands of JCB workers to get £400 Christmas bonus

More than 5,000 workers at manufacturing giant JCB are to receive a £400 Christmas bonus.

The pay out was confirmed today and means employees at the firm's 11 plants in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham will share in a festive bonus pot worth more than £2 million.

The news follows a vote by workers earlier this week in favour of a 2.2% pay rise.

Chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: "While global construction equipment markets have remained fragile during 2016, JCB has made some good progress and has grown its share in a declining market.

"We expect continued market fragility next year but we enter 2017 with a degree of confidence driven by the recent introduction of innovative new products."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2016, All Rights Reserved.