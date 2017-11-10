Tories lose seat to Lib Dems in latest council by-elections

The Conservatives have lost a council seat to the Liberal Democrats in a local by-election caused by the resignation of a Tory councillor who previously had been elected for Ukip.
The Lib Dem victory came in a contest in the Stubbington ward of Fareham Borough Council. Ukip was forced into third place.
Voting was: LD 1,185, C 769, Ukip 117, Lab 76. The turnout was 39%.
Elsewhere in the latest council by-elections, the Conservatives held two seats - at High Peak (Limestone Peak ward) and Wandsworth (Thamesfield) - while Labour held two seats - at Camden (Gospel Oak) and Flintshire (Buckley Bistre West).
