Tories lose seat to Lib Dems in latest council by-elections

The Conservatives have lost a council seat to the Liberal Democrats in a local by-election caused by the resignation of a Tory councillor who previously had been elected for Ukip.

The Lib Dem victory came in a contest in the Stubbington ward of Fareham Borough Council. Ukip was forced into third place.

Voting was: LD 1,185, C 769, Ukip 117, Lab 76. The turnout was 39%.

Elsewhere in the latest council by-elections, the Conservatives held two seats - at High Peak (Limestone Peak ward) and Wandsworth (Thamesfield) - while Labour held two seats - at Camden (Gospel Oak) and Flintshire (Buckley Bistre West).

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.