Tory 2015 candidates 'did nothing wrong', PM says, after decision not to charge

No criminal charges are to be brought in relation to Conservative spending on the 2015 General Election campaigns, despite a watchdog finding electoral rules were broken.

The Crown Prosecution Service said, even though spending returns submitted by some of the party's candidates and officials may have been inaccurate, there was insufficient evidence to prove they were knowingly dishonest.

Tories hailed the decision, which Prime Minister Theresa May said had confirmed that Tory expense returns were "properly reported and properly declared" and that "candidates did nothing wrong".

She said those who had promoted the allegations should "consider the basis on which they made those complaints", which had taken up police time.

One of those investigated, Lincoln candidate Karl McCartney, called for heads to roll at the Electoral Commission, which he accused of a "politically-motivated witch-hunt".

The announcement came just a day before the deadline for nominations for the June 8 General Election, and lifted a shadow which some feared might hang over the Tory campaign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "surprised" by the decision, while Tim Farron said, while Tories may have observed the letter of the law, they had "driven a battlebus and horses" through its spirit.

"The Conservative Party have very clearly broken the spirit of the law, very clearly used the ability for them to spend the money that they have in order to affect the outcome of the last election," said the Liberal Democrat leader during an election visit to the South-West.

Mrs May told a rally of Conservative candidates in Carlton, Nottinghamshire: "After a full and lengthy investigation, the legal authorities have confirmed what we believed all along and what we said all along, which was that the expenses, that local spending, was properly reported and properly declared and that the candidates did nothing wrong."

Police investigations into at least 30 individuals centred on allegations highlighted by Channel 4 News and the Daily Mirror that expenses relating to busloads of Conservative activists sent to key seats were reported as part of national spending rather than falling within the lower constituency limits.

In March, the party was fined a record £70,000 by the Electoral Commission for "numerous failures" in reporting its expenses for the 2015 General Election, and three by-elections in 2014.

CPS head of special crime Nick Vamos said prosecutors considering files of evidence from 14 police forces had not found evidence to justify a prosecution.

Under the 1983 Representation of the People Act, candidates and agents must sign declarations to state that their expenses returns are complete.

To bring a charge it must be proved that they knew the return was inaccurate.

Mr Vamos said in the 2015 cases, "although there is evidence to suggest the returns may have been inaccurate, there is insufficient evidence to prove to the criminal standard that any candidate or agent was dishonest".

Prosecutors also concluded it was not in the public interest to pursue charges on the technical offence of failing to deliver a true return, he said.

As agents were told by Tory HQ that the costs of the bus visits were part of the national campaign, it would be impossible to prove that any of them had knowingly acted dishonestly.

One file, relating to Thanet South's Craig Mackinlay, remains under consideration.

Prosecutors cautioned that nothing should be read into this fact.

The file on the Kent seat, where Mr Mackinlay saw off a determined challenge from then Ukip leader Nigel Farage, was submitted to the CPS later than others.

Conservative chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin said: "These were politically motivated and unfounded complaints that have wasted police time. We are glad that this matter is finally resolved."

Mrs May said: "Police time has been taken up by this issue. Those who made these complaints will have to consider the basis on which they made those complaints.

"If you look at the expenses issue, we have seen all the major parties and the Scottish nationalists being fined for mistakes made on national expenses.

"We have paid our fines and I sincerely hope the other parties are paying theirs."

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said Conservatives still had questions to answer.

"What we've heard from the CPS today is that they don't have evidence of criminal intent but they say there may be evidence of inaccuracies in some election returns, and of course the Electoral Commission has already levied fines against the Conservatives in relation to expenses at the last election," said Ms Sturgeon.

"So I think there is certainly a doubt over the Tories about whether they were really playing by the rules at the last election and there's still some significant questions to answer."

Mr McCartney, who was interviewed over battlebus assistance he received during his successful campaign in Lincoln in 2015, called for the resignation of Electoral Commission officials including chief executive Claire Bassett and head of regulation Louise Edwards.

"It is clear that those who lead the Electoral Commission who followed and allowed this action to take place are politically-motivated and biased, actions that have rendered this organisation wholly unfit-for-purpose," he said.

A Commission spokesman said the CPS evaluation was "consistent with that of the Commission, which concluded the Conservative Party's spending return was incomplete and inaccurate, as it contained spending that should have been included in the candidates' returns".

The CPS also described its findings as "consistent" with those of the Commission, pointing out the bodies have different roles requiring different tests of evidence.

Answering questions after a speech in Leeds, Mr Corbyn said he was "interested and surprised" by the CPS decision, but would have to look at the details of it.

"Quite clearly the Electoral Commission is independent, the Crown Prosecution Service is independent, the Director of Public Prosecutions is independent, they have to make a judgment on it," said the Labour leader.

"But our election laws must be enforced and must be adhered to, there are strict spending limits for a reason, so that money can't buy power, only votes in the ballot box should be able to get power."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.